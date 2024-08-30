No more 2-hr Jumma breaks for namaz, CM Himanta says Assembly 'shed another vestige of colonial prestige'

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that no more breaks will be given for namaz in the state assembly. He said that this was a step towards boosting productivity and doing away with colonial practices. Before this, Muslim legislators and staff members were allowed to take a two-hour-long break for Friday prayers or Jumme ki namaz.

Sarma said that the practice was introduced by Muslim League's Syed Saadulla in 1937. "My gratitude to Hon'ble Speaker Shri Biswajit Daimary dangoriya and our legislators for this historical decision," he added.

He said that the Legislative Assembly should function without any religious considerations. With this decision, the Assembly will commence its proceedings at 09:30 am every day including Fridays.

— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 30, 2024

This comes a day after the state legislative assembly passed a bill making it compulsory for Muslims in the state to register with the government for both marriage and divorce. CM Sarma assured that the government would adhere to Muslim personal law and Islamic rituals while requiring compulsory registration.

Sarma said, "We want to abolish the Qazi system in the Muslim marriage registration process. Apart from it we also want to prevent child marriage in the state." After the bill was passed, Sarma called it a "historic day" in an effort to fight the "social evil of child marriage".

He also thanked the MLAs who supported the Bill and the state government's vision to prevent child marriage. Sarma further said that the bill is a means to give woman a life of dignity and that banning the practice of polygamy is next on his checklist.

Speaking against the legislation, AIUDF leader Aminul Islam said, 'We are against child marriage. The government could have amended some provisions in the previous act, but they repealed the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act and Rules, 1935.' He added that there is no other option but to take the matter to court.