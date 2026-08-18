No more pink buddhi ke baal? Colourless cotton candy takes over after FDA action in Maharashtra

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‘Original buddhi ke baal is back’

The unusual appearance of the familiar street-side sweet quickly caught the attention of social media users. One user summed up the reaction by writing, “Original Buddhi Ke Baal is back.”

The colourless version has also prompted conversations about how artificial colours are routinely used to make food more visually appealing. Cotton candy itself is made by spinning sugar into fine strands, meaning its basic form is naturally white unless colouring is added.

Tukaram Mundhe’s food safety crackdown

The development comes amid heightened food-safety inspections across Mumbai following IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe’s appointment as Maharashtra FDA Commissioner.

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Under the intensified enforcement drive, food establishments are being scrutinised for hygiene standards, food safety violations and the use of unauthorised additives. The crackdown has reportedly resulted in several popular food items appearing noticeably different, particularly those that traditionally rely on bright artificial colours.

ALSO READ: ‘Absolute strange policies’: Bombay HC to FDA over ₹5 lakh fine on Pune sweet shop, license suspension

Besides cotton candy, brightly coloured street-food items such as Manchurian and Schezwan chutney have also attracted attention amid the increased inspections.

Social media reacts to the change

The colourless cotton candy has generated a mixed but largely amused response online. While some users joked about seeing the childhood favourite in its “original” form, others welcomed the FDA’s focus on food safety.

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One user wrote, "We got the original buddhi ke baal before GTA 6 "

Another user wrote, "Real Meaning Of Buddhi Ke Baal Is Finally Came To Alive"

Third user wrote, "One officer, and suddenly everyone remembers the rulebook."