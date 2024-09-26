'No musical chairs in politics': Devendra Fadnavis hints at consensus candidate for CM if Mahayuti secures victory in Maharashtra polls

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addressed the growing speculation surrounding the state's leadership ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls, dismissing rumours of a potential power tussle within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Speaking at the India Today Conclave in Mumbai, Fadnavis made it clear that the BJP does not indulge in “musical chairs” when it comes to leadership positions.

"Politics is not a game of musical chairs, and the BJP does not operate that way," Fadnavis said, adding that any decision on the Chief Minister's post would be made through consensus within the party and alliance. His comments come amidst speculation about whether Ajit Pawar, his fellow deputy chief minister from the NCP, would take over the top post if the alliance wins the elections.

Fadnavis took a subtle dig at Pawar, who had yesterday, during his session at the India Today Conclave, had stated that he was still waiting for his turn to become Chief Minister. Despite this, Fadnavis emphasized that the BJP remains the strongest force in Maharashtra politics and that there would be no rotational Chief Minister if the Mahayuti returns to power after the elections.

"The BJP is the number one party in Maharashtra and will remain so," Fadnavis asserted, confidently predicting that the alliance would win the Assembly elections with a full majority. He also dismissed concerns about the BJP’s recent performance in the Lok Sabha elections, where the party secured only nine seats in the state, calling it a "wrong analysis."

"Though we won only nine seats, we narrowly lost 12 others by margins as small as 5,000-6,000 votes. The Maha Vikas Aghadi's victory was based on a false narrative, and people have since seen through that," Fadnavis argued, suggesting that the BJP has regained ground in the state.

Fadnavis also addressed concerns from BJP supporters regarding the inclusion of Ajit Pawar's NCP in the Mahayuti alliance, particularly given the party's alleged involvement in corruption. He acknowledged the initial discontent within the BJP ranks but maintained that the alliance would remain united as they prepare for the upcoming electoral battle.