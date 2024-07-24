'No point': Siddaramaiah, MK Stalin to skip NITI Aayog meet on Saturday

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that his government will give the upcoming NITI Aayog meeting a miss as mark of protest against the 'neglect' of the state's demands in the Union Budget 2024-25 . The NITI Aayog meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and is scheduled to take place on July 27, days after the Budget was tabled in the Parliament.

Siddaramaiah said there is no point in attending the meeting as Kannadigas aren't heard despite his attempts to hold an all-party MPs meeting in Delhi to discuss the southern state's essential needs. He also claimed that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was present in the meeting.

"Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who also attended the meeting, has ignored the concerns of the people of Karnataka. We don't feel that Kannadigas are heard, and hence there is no point in attending the NITI Aayog meeting," he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"We have decided to boycott the NITI Aayog meeting, which will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 27 July, as a mark of protest," the Karnataka CM added. Siddaramaiah added that demands of farmers to approve Mekedatu and Mahadayi projects have been ignored.

He further said the Centre made no attempt to "rectify their sin" of reducing funds to Karnataka under various categories, while adding funds for metro and other infra are a distant dream. Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sidda said Modi's "eyes are on the position of Prime Minister" and he is unable to see other states apart from Andhra Pradesh and Bihar.

"His agenda is exposed in front of the people. We hope the people of our state stand with us in our fight for justice," the Chief Minister said. He also said that since Sitharaman is a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, he hoped she would protect the interests of the state but she disappointed and has done "injustice" to the people of Karnataka.

Siddaramaiah, however, was not the only chief minister to announce a boycott of the NITI Aayog meeting. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin said that the southern state was completely ignored in the Budget, calling it a disappointment.

He further claimed that the Budget favoured certain states, referring to the huge sops for Andhra Pradesh and Bihar. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has forgotten all the states barring those that sustain this government. There is no special scheme for the state. None of our demands have been fulfilled," Stalin said.

He said that no funds were allocated for Chennai Metro Rail Phase-2 and Metro Rail Schemes for Madurai and Coimbatore. Accusing Nirmala Sitharaman of ignoring non-BJP ruled states, he highlighted the state's recent natural disasters and the minimal assistance compared to Bihar. He criticized the Union Budget for borrowing Tamil Nadu's successful schemes without announcing any significant schemes for the state.