No property, just Rs 50,000 in cash: Will Atishi be Delhi's most frugal chief minister?

Atishi Marlena, better known simply as Atishi, has just been announced as the new Chief Minister of Delhi, marking a significant moment in Indian politics. The decision was finalized during a legislative party meeting held earlier today at the residence of outgoing CM Arvind Kejriwal, who put forth Atishi’s name for the position. Kejriwal is expected to resign by the end of the day, following a scheduled meeting with Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena at 4:30 pm.

Atishi’s rise to the top job makes her only the third woman to hold the Chief Minister's office in Delhi, after political heavyweights Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dixit. She also joins Mamata Banerjee as the second woman currently serving as a state Chief Minister in India.

With the announcement of her new role, public interest has spiked, especially around her financial standing. But one has to note that Atishi, at least in comparison to other Indian politicians, is actually very humble and does not have a large net worth. According to her most recent affidavit, she is worth only Rs 1.41 crore, with no liabilities listed against her name.

Her total declared assets, as detailed in the affidavit, amount to Rs 1,20,12,824, while another calculation slightly raises that figure to Rs 1,25,12,823. Here’s a quick breakdown of her financial portfolio:

Cash Holdings: Atishi herself holds Rs 50,000 in cash, while her spouse holds Rs 15,000, bringing the total cash at hand to Rs 65,000.

Bank and Financial Deposits: Her deposits across various financial institutions, including banks and non-banking financial companies, are valued at Rs 1,00,87,323.

Investments: She has Rs 18,60,500 invested in postal savings schemes, including the National Savings Scheme (NSS).

Insurance Policies: Atishi holds life and other insurance policies with a combined value of Rs 5,00,000.

As she steps into the Chief Minister’s office, her relatively modest net worth has drawn attention, painting a picture of a leader with grounded financials amidst the high stakes of Delhi politics.