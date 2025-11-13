No red lights, no stops: Kota becomes India's first city to go entirely signal-free

In a first-of-its-kind achievement for India, Kota in Rajasthan — popularly known as the nation’s “coaching capital” — has become the country’s first city to operate entirely without traffic lights. This transformation, driven by modern urban design and extensive infrastructure upgrades, has turned Kota into a model of uninterrupted traffic flow despite its dense population and heavy vehicular movement.

The initiative, led by the Urban Improvement Trust (UIT) of Kota, adopted an innovative, long-term approach to urban mobility. By creating a network of interconnected ring roads, the UIT made it possible for vehicles to bypass the city’s most congested stretches. This has eased pressure on inner routes and allowed traffic to flow smoothly across the city.

At key junctions, more than two dozen flyovers and underpasses have been constructed to ensure continuous, signal-free movement. These structures eliminate the need for halts at intersections and reduce both accident risks and fuel wastage caused by repeated stops and starts. The system functions efficiently by relying on design-based solutions rather than electronic traffic signals.

Kota’s “no-traffic-light” model is built on intelligent engineering and careful planning. Intersections have been designed to avoid conflict points and guide vehicles seamlessly in the right direction. Flyovers and underpasses separate traffic vertically to prevent crossing conflicts, while roundabouts and one-way routes maintain steady flow. Clear road signage and markings help drivers navigate safely, and traffic police and volunteers assist pedestrians during peak hours.

Today, vehicles in Kota move at a steady pace rather than the stop-and-go pattern seen in most Indian cities. Despite serving lakhs of residents and thousands of students daily, traffic now flows predictably and without long delays. The city’s success shows how strategic infrastructure planning can replace conventional traffic signals, offering a smarter, safer, and more sustainable model for urban commuting in India.

Kota’s transformation into a completely signal-free city sets a new benchmark for other urban centres. It demonstrates that intelligent road design, coupled with disciplined planning and execution, can create a city where vehicles move continuously — without ever waiting for a red light.