Pine Labs (NSE:PINELABS) drops 3%; firm extends partnership with Woolworths Group

Pine Labs shares fell 3.18% in Tuesday's trade, touching a low of Rs 167.70, compared with the previous close of Rs 173.20. The stock opened at Rs 172.20 and hit a high of Rs 172.90 during the session.

Through Qwikcilver, Pine Labs provides the technology platform supporting Woolworths Group's gift card programmes. The platform covers the lifecycle of gift card products, including issuance, processing, transaction management and omnichannel programme management.

The company said Qwikcilver's API-led and modular architecture helps Woolworths integrate gift card capabilities with its wider commerce ecosystem and create new use cases by leveraging existing technology infrastructure. The extended partnership is also aimed at supporting Woolworths' ongoing modernisation of its gift card infrastructure.

Commenting on the partnership, Amrish Rau, CEO, Pine Labs, said, "The most valuable technology partnerships are built over time and become part of the infrastructure that businesses rely on every day." He added that the extended partnership builds on the relationship and would support new gift card experiences and stored-value use cases.

Advertisement

Qwikcilver Solutions Pvt Ltd is a step-down subsidiary of Pine Labs Ltd and provides commerce technology infrastructure across Asia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Australia and the US. Its platform connects merchants, enterprises, financial institutions and consumers through payment, issuing, credit and fintech solutions.