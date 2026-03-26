‘No stock’ boards, and rumours: What’s driving panic fuel buying in India despite no shortage

A wave of panic buying has hit petrol pumps across several Indian cities after viral social media rumours falsely claimed an imminent fuel shortage linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict. Long queues, temporary “No Stock” signboards and anxious motorists have created chaotic scenes in multiple states, even as the government assured that supplies of petrol, diesel and LPG remain stable.

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Officials say the surge in demand is artificial and driven by fear rather than any disruption in fuel supply chains.

Also read: Analyst issues stark warning over oil crisis

Panic buying triggers chaos in several cities

In Hyderabad, petrol pumps saw heavy crowds with long queues in Secunderabad, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Old City, Attapur and Rajendranagar. The rush intensified after some pumps temporarily displayed “No Stock” boards.

The Telangana Petroleum Dealers Association dismissed the rumours, saying panic buying pushed sales 2.5-3 times above normal levels, causing temporary stock exhaustion at some outlets despite stable supply chains.

Also read: Vedanta chief pitches energy independency for India amid West Asia war

“Due to circulation of false and misleading news regarding a fuel shortage, people are rushing to fuel stations and filling their tanks unnecessarily,” the association said.

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Gujarat sees record surge in demand

Across Gujarat, including Ahmedabad and Mehsana, fuel demand spiked sharply after rumours spread online. Petrol pumps reported eight to ten times the usual footfall, with fuel meant to last two days selling out within hours.

In Mehsana, nearly 3,500 litres of diesel were sold within two hours.

Authorities said there is no shortage. Additional Chief Secretary Mona Khandhar said adequate petrol and diesel supplies and buffer stocks are available.

The state is also increasing commercial LPG allocations and expanding PNG connections in areas without piped gas networks.

Madhya Pradesh cities see long queues

Multiple cities in Madhya Pradesh — including Indore, Ujjain, Dewas, Ratlam and Shajapur — saw panic buying after rumours spread rapidly online.

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In Ujjain, pumps had about 40,000 litres of diesel and 16,000 litres of petrol in stock. However, sudden demand spikes temporarily drained supplies at some outlets.

District officials warned of strict action against misinformation.

In Balaghat, residents queued late at night with bottles and cans to store fuel, even when vehicles were partly filled.

Collector Mrinal Meena urged residents not to panic, saying adequate stocks are available and crowds only strain supply chains.

Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan witness late-night rush

Cities in Uttar Pradesh, including Agra, saw late-night crowds at petrol pumps after rumours linked the West Asia conflict to possible fuel shortages. The rush forced some pumps to temporarily halt operations.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office said there is sufficient stock and warned against panic buying.

“The UP government has taken cognisance of rumours. There is no shortage of petrol and diesel. Avoid unnecessary crowding at petrol pumps. Supplies are being made according to demand and action will be taken against rumour mongers,” the CMO said.

A similar rush briefly occurred in Bikaner, before authorities reassured residents.

LPG issue in Maharashtra adds to anxiety

In Maharashtra’s Solapur, the issue is limited to LPG auto gas, where a single operational pump has led to queues stretching 1-1.5 km.

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Auto drivers faced long waits affecting daily earnings, while prices have reportedly risen by about ₹35. Officials say the problem stems from limited supply infrastructure.

Rumours linked to geopolitical tensions

Authorities say the panic is fuelled by viral posts falsely claiming India’s fuel supply could be disrupted due to tensions in West Asia and concerns over the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy transit route.

Old images of pumps displaying “No Stock” signs have also circulated online, creating the impression of a shortage. Localised operational issues have also been misinterpreted as nationwide supply problems.

Government says supplies remain stable

The Centre has repeatedly clarified that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel or LPG, with refineries operating at high capacity.

Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said petrol pumps remain fully functional despite unusually high sales triggered by rumours.

Authorities have increased LPG production and protected CNG and PNG supplies for priority sectors. The government is also expanding piped gas networks, adding 7,500 new PNG subscribers in a single day.

Enforcement agencies have intensified action against hoarding, conducting 3,400 raids, registering 642 FIRs, and making 155 arrests.

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Leaders urge citizens not to believe rumours

Responding to long queues, Omar Abdullah urged citizens not to believe social media rumours and warned pumps could be temporarily shut if crowds continue.

“It’s regrettable that when the government speaks, no one listens, but everyone believes the rumours,” he said, reiterating there is no shortage of fuel or LPG. "... My earnest request is that you stop camping outside petrol pumps otherwise I will shut all the petrol pumps for the next few days...", he added.

Officials say the biggest threat to fuel availability right now is panic buying itself. When consumers rush to stock up simultaneously, pumps can temporarily run dry even when supplies remain stable. Authorities have urged citizens to refuel only as needed and rely on official information rather than social media rumours.