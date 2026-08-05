No valid insurance, no petrol? Vehicles without valid insurance may face fuel restrictions at pumps: SC

A pilot, not an immediate rollout

The idea is one part of a broader package of road safety measures the court has put forward, which also includes tying automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras to vehicle and insurance records, arming traffic police with tools for on-the-spot insurance checks, and stretching out the mandatory third-party insurance window for newly bought vehicles.

On the fuel front specifically, the court has tasked IRDAI and the road transport ministry with developing a pilot that would let petrol stations confirm insurance validity at the point of sale. If a vehicle turns out to be uninsured, stations could be authorised to withhold petrol or diesel altogether. The intent is to push up compliance with mandatory motor insurance norms and squeeze uninsured vehicles off the road. It's worth noting, though, that this remains a pilot proposal; it doesn't mean fuel stations nationwide will start turning away uninsured vehicles right away.

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Linking cameras to insurance databases

The court has also proposed connecting ANPR cameras already deployed across highways and city roads to the VAHAN vehicle database as well as insurance records. Such integration could allow the system to automatically flag uninsured vehicles and issue e-challans against them without manual intervention.

These cameras are currently used to catch violations like speeding, red-light jumping and wrong-side driving. Extending their scope to insurance verification would essentially repurpose existing infrastructure for a new enforcement layer.

Real-time checks for traffic police

Another strand of the plan involves equipping traffic police with mobile apps or handheld scanners capable of instantly pulling up a vehicle's insurance status during routine stops. These devices would tap directly into vehicle and insurance databases, letting officers confirm coverage on the spot rather than depending on physical paperwork that can be outdated, missing or forged.

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Longer mandatory cover for new vehicles

The court has additionally suggested lengthening the compulsory third-party insurance period for freshly purchased vehicles. New private cars would see this period extended from three years to four, while new two-wheelers would move from five years to six. The thinking here is straightforward: fewer vehicles would slip into uninsured status once their original cover runs out, simply because that cover would now last longer.

The reasoning behind the tighter net

Taken together, these measures reflect the court's broader concern that mandatory third-party insurance rules aren't being followed as they should be. By combining fuel-point checks, camera-based detection and police verification, the system would create several overlapping checkpoints where an uninsured vehicle could get caught, making it considerably harder for such vehicles to stay under the radar.

It now falls to the relevant authorities to work out the finer details. The pilot project, in particular, will need to determine how to integrate insurance verification into the fuel-buying process without creating friction for petrol stations or inconveniencing vehicle owners who are already compliant.