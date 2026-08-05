₹190 movie tickets? PVR Inox plans affordable cinema halls for smaller towns

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Bijli said the next wave of growth will come from these towns, where people are aspirational and want similar facilities as in bigger cities. Tickets at the new theatres will cost up to ₹189, about 40 per cent lower than the average ticket price in metropolitan areas. Food options will be limited and priced lower, featuring popular items like popcorn and nachos.

Lower costs for land, capital expenditure, electricity and manpower in smaller towns will support the affordable pricing model, Bijli added.

This expansion is part of PVR Inox's broader strategy to diversify revenue beyond major cities and traditional movie screenings. The plan comes during a strong box-office period supported by recent releases such as Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Project Hail Mary, The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Upcoming films like Toxic, Ramayana and Dune: Part Three are expected to maintain this momentum.

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Along with the Smart Cinema rollout, the company will add around 150 regular screens annually over the next three to four years. It is also testing photo booths and virtual reality games inside multiplexes to attract more visitors.

To reduce dependence on box-office collections, PVR Inox is expanding alternative programming such as sports screenings, concert broadcasts, TED Talks, devotional events and corporate board meetings. Alternate events generated about 1.2 million admissions last year, with an expected growth of around 10% this year.