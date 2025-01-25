No virus, no bacteria: Experts track 'mystery illness' in J&K's Rajouri that killed 17; Here's what happened

The “mystery illness” that claimed 17 lives in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri has been traced to cadmium poisoning, Union Minister Jitendra Singh revealed. The deaths in Budhal village, including 14 children, caused widespread panic over the past month, leading to the formation of a central team to investigate the cause.

Tests conducted at the Indian Institute of Toxicology Research in Lucknow confirmed the presence of cadmium in the victims’ bodies. “How cadmium found its way into the body is still under investigation,” Singh told Dainik Jagran. He ruled out viral or bacterial infections, adding, “If there is any mischief, we will know about it.”

Cadmium, a highly toxic metal, can contaminate the human body through polluted air, water, or food. Prolonged exposure often leads to severe health issues, including neurotoxicity. These findings align with earlier statements from Dr A.S. Bhatia, principal of the Government Medical College (GMC) in Rajouri. According to Dr Bhatia, neurotoxins cause brain swelling in the victims, leading to irreversible brain damage. “Once patients report serious brain damage, we cannot reverse the condition,” Bhatia explained.

When did it all begin?

The crisis began in early December, affecting three families in Budhal and killing 17 people. Over the past two days, six teenagers, including three siblings, have fallen ill and are now in isolation wards at GMC Rajouri. The district administration has quarantined more than 200 individuals identified as close contacts, relocating them to facilities for preventive care. Budhal has been declared a containment zone, with special medical arrangements in place.

To combat the emergency, GMC Rajouri has increased staffing by adding five child specialists and five anesthesiologists while equipping the facility with advanced medical technology.

Meanwhile, officials in the Jammu and Kashmir government confirmed that there is no threat to public health, as tests showed no signs of communicable diseases caused by bacteria or viruses.

This came after the discovery of neurotoxins in samples taken from deceased individuals, prompting the police to create a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate further. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited the affected village to reassure residents and emphasize the government's dedication to finding out what happened.