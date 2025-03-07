'Nobody insists that when you're playing a sport...': After Rohit Sharma row, Congress' Shama Mohamed backs Mohammed Shami

Congress leader Shama Mohamed has expressed her support for cricketer Mohammed Shami amidst criticism from Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi, a Muslim cleric, who labelled Shami "a criminal" for not observing 'Roza' during Ramzan.

The controversy arose when Shami was seen consuming a drink during the ICC Champions Trophy semifinal against Australia, sparking debate over religious observance. Mohamed highlighted that in Islam, fasting is not obligatory for those travelling or playing sports.

"In Islam, there is a very important thing during Ramzan. When we are travelling, we don't need to fast, so Mohammed Shami is travelling and he's not at his own place. He's playing a sport where he can be very thirsty. Nobody insists that when you're playing a sport, you have to fast," she stated.

Mohamed stressed that Islam prioritises deeds over rituals, describing it as "a very scientific religion."

#WATCH | Delhi | On Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami, Congress leader Shama Mohamed says, "...In Islam, there is a very important thing during Ramzan. When we are travelling, we don't need to fast (Roza), so Mohammed Shami is travelling and he's not at his own place. He's playing… pic.twitter.com/vdBttgFbRY — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2025

Her comments come in the wake of her own controversy involving Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma. She had previously referred to Sharma as "fat for a sportsman" in a social media post, which was later deleted at the Congress party's request.

This remark attracted backlash, notably from BJP leaders, who criticised her for the personal attack.

The Congress party clarified that Mohamed's views did not represent its official stance and urged her to exercise greater caution in the future. Mohamed defended her statements as personal opinions and expressed pride in Rohit Sharma, emphasising that her comments were about his fitness rather than his professional abilities.

This controversy with Rohit Sharma included Mohamed's unfavourable comparison of him to former Indian cricket captains like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. In her deleted post, she remarked, "Need to lose weight! And of course the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had!" questioning the acclaim surrounding Sharma's captaincy compared to his predecessors.

This drew significant ire from various quarters, including Sharma's coach, who called Mohamed's remarks "shameless." The Congress party's rebuke aimed to distance itself from the controversy, ensuring such personal remarks do not reflect on the party's official views.