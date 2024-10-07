'Nobody knows what Dalits eat': Rahul Gandhi cooks in Dalit household, reinforces commitment to safeguarding Bahujan rights

In a powerful statement reaffirming his commitment to Dalit rights, Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, while showing his recent visit to a Dalit household in Maharashtra, used the occasion to emphasise the need to safeguard the Constitution, and in particular, that of equal rights for the 'bahujans.'

Gandhi, taking to social media, stressed on the fact that true social inclusion can only be realised when every Indian embraces a spirit of brotherhood.

"The Constitution gives participation and rights to the Bahujans, and we will protect that constitution. But true inclusion and equality of all in the society will be possible only when every Indian makes efforts with the feeling of brotherhood in his heart," he wrote.

दलित किचन के बारे में आज भी बहुत कम लोग जानते हैं। जैसा शाहू पटोले जी ने कहा, “दलित क्या खाते हैं, कोई नहीं जानता।”



वो क्या खाते हैं, कैसे पकाते हैं, और इसका सामाजिक और राजनीतिक महत्व क्या है, इस जिज्ञासा के साथ, मैंने अजय तुकाराम सनदे जी और अंजना तुकाराम सनदे जी के साथ एक दोपहर… pic.twitter.com/yPjXUQt9te — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 7, 2024

Gandhi made these remarks on Monday while sharing a personal moment from his recent visit to a Dalit household, where he engaged in a meaningful exchange about caste, discrimination, and the significance of Dalit culture, in particular, that of cuisine.

Gandhi shared a video on social media, capturing his interaction with the Sanade family in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, where he spent time learning about their culinary traditions. "Very few people are aware of Dalit kitchens," he noted in his post on X, referring to the experiences shared by Shahu Patole. "As Patole rightly said, 'Nobody knows what Dalits eat.' I was intrigued by the social and political importance of their food and culture, and spent an afternoon with Ajay Tukaram Sanade and Anjana Tukaram Sanade," Gandhi wrote.

In the video, Gandhi is seen actively participating in the preparation of traditional Dalit dishes, including 'harbharyachi bhaji' and 'tuvar dal with brinjal.' "The Sanade family honored me by welcoming me into their home and kitchen. Through food, we connected on deeper issues, including the chronic lack of awareness surrounding Dalit cuisine and the urgent need to document and preserve this culture," Gandhi said.

Highlighting his conversation with Patole, Gandhi mentioned the author's book, Dalit Kitchens of Marathwada, which has recently been translated into English, aiming to bring visibility to Dalit culinary practices.

Gandhi is, at the moment, campaigning in poll-bound Maharashtra, where the Congress, in alliance with Sharad Pawar's faction of NCP along with Uddhav Thackeray's faction of Shiv Sena, is eyeing to oust the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance from power.