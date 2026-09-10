Noida airport’s first foreign aircraft landing: 3 Russian military planes arrive for BRICS Summit

READ THIS: Airspace curbs, beautification, traffic restrictions: How Delhi is preparing for BRICS Summit

Russian military aircraft arrive at Jewar

Three Russian military aircraft, including an Ilyushin Il-76 transport plane, arrived at Noida International Airport as Russia's advance arrangements for the summit got underway. The aircraft are believed to be carrying members of the Russian advance team and military personnel involved in preparations for the President's visit.

The arrival is particularly notable for Noida International Airport, which has only recently begun operations. The landing of foreign military aircraft highlights the airport's potential role in handling high-security and special flights in addition to regular commercial operations.

Airport becomes part of BRICS air operations

The Russian aircraft arrivals come amid preparations to handle a large number of special flights connected to the BRICS summit. Around 35 special aircraft, including VVIP flights and charter aircraft carrying foreign delegations, are expected to arrive in the Delhi-NCR region during the summit period.

Advertisement

Authorities are using multiple airports in and around the national capital to manage the additional aviation traffic. Noida International Airport's location and infrastructure make it an important option for handling some of these special movements.

Putin's India Visit

Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to arrive in India on September 11 for the BRICS Summit. He is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, with bilateral discussions expected to cover defence cooperation, energy, oil trade and broader strategic ties between India and Russia.

ALSO READ: BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi airport activates Pier C at T3, plans dedicated immigration counters

Security preparations for the visit have also been intensified. Russian security teams have already begun arriving in Delhi, while authorities are putting in place extensive arrangements for visiting leaders and their delegations.

Advertisement

Major milestone for Noida International Airport

The arrival of the Russian military aircraft is being viewed as an important moment for Noida International Airport. Beyond its role as a commercial aviation facility, the airport is emerging as an additional gateway for the wider Delhi-NCR region during major international events.