BRICS Summit 2026: Delhi airport activates Pier C at T3, plans dedicated immigration counters

Pier C at Terminal 3 to boost international capacity

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), the operator of Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), said Pier C at Terminal 3 will be progressively operationalised for international flight operations from the night of September 9.

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The facility will handle international arrivals initially, while both international arrivals and departures are planned to be handled from the evening of September 10.

Once fully operational, Pier C will increase Delhi airport's annual international passenger handling capacity by 50 per cent to 31 million passengers per annum (MPPA).

A pier is a long, narrow structure connected to the main terminal building that allows passengers to access aircraft through aerobridges.

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Dedicated immigration counters for BRICS participants

As part of the summit preparedness, the airport will have dedicated immigration counters for BRICS participants. Adequate arrangements have also been made for the landing and parking of aircraft amid expectations of increased international flight movements.

DIAL said it has enhanced coordination mechanisms with relevant security and operational stakeholders to ensure the smooth movement of passengers and aircraft.

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DIAL CEO Pradeep Panicker said comprehensive preparedness measures had been undertaken to manage the anticipated increase in international traffic while maintaining safety, security and passenger experience.

"The operationalisation of Pier C further strengthens our international handling capability at Terminal 3 and provides us with additional flexibility during this important global event," Panicker said.

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Delhi airport handles over 1,300 flight movements daily

IGIA, the country's biggest airport, handles more than 1,300 flight movements every day. It has three terminals: T1, T2 and T3, with international flight operations currently handled only from T3.

The airport has an overall annual passenger handling capacity of 106 million, comprising 42 million at T1, 14 million at T2 and 50 million at T3.

The enhanced facilities at T3 are expected to provide additional operational flexibility as Delhi hosts leaders and delegations from BRICS member countries for the two-day summit.

(With inputs from PTI)