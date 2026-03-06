Noida International Airport receives aerodrome license, advances towards launch  

Noida International Airport (NIA) has secured its aerodrome license from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), marking a significant step toward commercial operations. The certification confirms the airport meets regulatory standards for operational procedures, safety, infrastructure, navigation aids, and emergency response, as required by DGCA’s Civil Aviation Requirements.

Advertisement

Related Articles

This follows the recent approval from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), which granted clearance for domestic passenger and cargo operations. These approvals highlight the airport's readiness to begin operations.

With the aerodrome license now in place, NIA continues to work with authorities to finalize the approval process. The Aerodrome Security Programme (ASP) is currently under review by BCAS, with approval expected soon. Upon receiving this, the airport will announce its inauguration and the launch of commercial services, with preparations under the Operational Readiness Activation and Transition (ORAT) program ensuring readiness for a smooth start.

Christoph Schnellmann, CEO of NIA, said, “The aerodrome license marks a key milestone in our journey, reflecting strong collaboration with partners and rigorous preparations for operations. We are committed to delivering a modern, efficient, and passenger-centric airport that will drive regional economic growth.”

Advertisement

A major milestone was reached in December 2024 when IndiGo successfully conducted a validation flight with an Airbus A320, confirming NIA’s readiness to support aircraft operations.

All major infrastructure is now complete, and concessions for mobility, ground handling, catering, aviation fuel, cargo, retail, and food and beverage services have been awarded. The Airports Authority of India has also commissioned the airport's communications and navigation systems.

While the aerodrome license confirms compliance with DGCA’s regulatory requirements, the start of commercial operations depends on BCAS’s approval of the ASP. Once granted, the airport will finalize airline schedules, ticket sales, and announce the official opening.

Airlines & connectivity

IndiGo, Akasa Air, and Air India Express have confirmed operations at NIA, with discussions ongoing with other carriers. Talks with air cargo operators are also progressing, driven by strong regional demand.

Advertisement

NIA is well-connected via the six-lane Yamuna Expressway, offering easy access to Noida, Greater Noida, Delhi, Gurugram, and major cities in western Uttar Pradesh, with Agra, Mathura, and Vrindavan within two hours’ reach.

Developed in four phases, including a dedicated cargo terminal, NIA’s first phase will feature one runway and terminal, with a capacity of 12 million passengers annually. Upon full development, the airport will handle 70 million passengers annually, becoming a regional hub.

Noida International Airport will connect the greater Delhi area and Western Uttar Pradesh to India and the world, offering a blend of Swiss efficiency and Indian hospitality. The airport is committed to achieving net-zero emissions and follows sustainable design principles.

The airport is developed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a 100% subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, in partnership with the Government of Uttar Pradesh and the Government of India. The 40-year concession period began on October 1, 2021, with plans to expand capacity to over 70 million passengers annually.