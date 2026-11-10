ICSE, ISC 2027 exam dates may arrive today: Where and how to check CISCE datesheet

Based on the previous examination cycle, the ICSE Class 10 exams are tentatively expected to be held between February and March 2027, while ISC Class 12 examinations are expected to run from February to April. These timelines remain provisional until CISCE issues its formal date sheet.

MUST READ: CBSE class 10, 12 board exam 2027 dates announced, exams to begin on February 16

Possible change in exam timing

A senior CISCE official told India TV that the exam committee is scheduled to meet on November 12. The official also indicated that CISCE may begin examinations an hour earlier from next year, with papers potentially starting at 10 am instead of the earlier 11 am timing.

Advertisement

If implemented, the change would affect both ICSE and ISC candidates. Students and schools are advised to wait for the official timetable and examination instructions before making travel, revision, or school-level arrangements.

How to download the timetable

Once CISCE publishes the date sheets, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the official CISCE website: cisce.org.

Look for the “ICSE 2027 Date Sheet” or “ISC 2027 Date Sheet” link on the homepage or in the Examination section.

Open the relevant Class 10 or Class 12 timetable notification.

Download and save the PDF.

Check subject names, examination dates, reporting time, exam duration, and general instructions carefully.

What to verify

After downloading the timetable, students should cross-check:

Subject-wise examination dates and gaps between papers

Reporting time and the scheduled start time

Duration of each paper

Instructions on permitted materials, admit cards, and examination-day rules

Any updates or corrections issued by CISCE after the initial release

DON'T MISS: UPSC Mains result 2026 out: 2,526 aspirants advance to final Personality Test

Advertisement

Advised for candidates

Schools and students are advised not to treat unofficial “expected” schedules as final. CISCE has not yet confirmed the release date, and the final timetable, exam timings, and any changes to the examination pattern will be valid only through the council’s official notification.

Candidates preparing for the 2027 board examinations should continue structured revision while keeping a close watch on cisce.org for the ICSE and ISC date sheet PDFs.