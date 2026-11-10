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ICSE, ISC 2027 exam dates may arrive today: Where and how to check CISCE datesheet

ICSE, ISC 2027 exam dates may arrive today: Where and how to check CISCE datesheet

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 date sheet for 2027 soon. Students can check the complete details here.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 10, 2026 12:26 PM IST
ICSE, ISC 2027 exam dates may arrive today: Where and how to check CISCE datesheet ICSE, ISC datesheet 2027 releasing today at cisce.org. Direct link to check CISCE board exam timetable (Image: PTI)

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 date sheets for 2027 shortly. While the board has not yet announced an official release date, India Today report indicates that the timetable may be published today.

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Students awaiting the ICSE and ISC examination schedules should monitor the official CISCE website, cisce.org, for the notification and downloadable PDF. The council is expected to release both timetables together, though candidates should rely only on the official notice for confirmed dates and timings.

Based on the previous examination cycle, the ICSE Class 10 exams are tentatively expected to be held between February and March 2027, while ISC Class 12 examinations are expected to run from February to April. These timelines remain provisional until CISCE issues its formal date sheet.

MUST READ: CBSE class 10, 12 board exam 2027 dates announced, exams to begin on February 16

Possible change in exam timing

A senior CISCE official told India TV that the exam committee is scheduled to meet on November 12. The official also indicated that CISCE may begin examinations an hour earlier from next year, with papers potentially starting at 10 am instead of the earlier 11 am timing.

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If implemented, the change would affect both ICSE and ISC candidates. Students and schools are advised to wait for the official timetable and examination instructions before making travel, revision, or school-level arrangements.

How to download the timetable

Once CISCE publishes the date sheets, candidates can follow these steps:

  • Visit the official CISCE website: cisce.org.
  • Look for the “ICSE 2027 Date Sheet” or “ISC 2027 Date Sheet” link on the homepage or in the Examination section.
  • Open the relevant Class 10 or Class 12 timetable notification.
  • Download and save the PDF.
  • Check subject names, examination dates, reporting time, exam duration, and general instructions carefully.

What to verify

After downloading the timetable, students should cross-check:

  • Subject-wise examination dates and gaps between papers
  • Reporting time and the scheduled start time
  • Duration of each paper
  • Instructions on permitted materials, admit cards, and examination-day rules
  • Any updates or corrections issued by CISCE after the initial release

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Advised for candidates

Schools and students are advised not to treat unofficial “expected” schedules as final. CISCE has not yet confirmed the release date, and the final timetable, exam timings, and any changes to the examination pattern will be valid only through the council’s official notification.

Candidates preparing for the 2027 board examinations should continue structured revision while keeping a close watch on cisce.org for the ICSE and ISC date sheet PDFs.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Nov 10, 2026 12:25 PM IST
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