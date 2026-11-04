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Festive travel alert: Western Railway announces special Gujarat–Uttarakhand trains—Here’s the full schedule

Festive travel alert: Western Railway announces special Gujarat–Uttarakhand trains—Here’s the full schedule

The announcement is expected to benefit passengers travelling from Gujarat to Uttarakhand during the festive and winter travel period.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Nov 4, 2026 2:49 PM IST
Festive travel alert: Western Railway announces special Gujarat–Uttarakhand trains—Here’s the full schedule The special trains will have a combination of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

Western Railway has announced two pairs of special trains between Utran in Gujarat and Lalkuan in Uttarakhand to meet increased passenger demand during November 2026. The services will run on November 5–6 and November 12–13, according to Western Railway’s Vadodara Division, Financial Express reported.

The special trains will connect Gujarat with Uttarakhand through Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, halting at 20 stations along the route. They will offer AC, sleeper and general-class coaches for passengers travelling between western India and the Kumaon region.

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According to Western Railway, Train No. 09129, the Utran–Lalkuan Special, will depart Utran at 3 pm on November 5 and November 12. It is scheduled to reach Lalkuan at 4:10 pm the following day.

For the return trip, Train No. 09130, the Lalkuan–Utran Special, will leave Lalkuan at 10 pm on November 6 and November 13. It will arrive at Utran at 10:15 pm the next day, completing the round trip over two days.

The trains will halt at Ankleshwar, Bharuch, Vadodara, Godhra, Dahod, Ratlam, Nagda, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Bharatpur, Mathura, Hathras City, Kasganj, Budaun, Bareilly Junction, Bareilly City, Izzatnagar, Baheri and Kichha in both directions.

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Booking details

Reservations for Train No. 09129 opened on November 3, 2026, at Passenger Reservation System counters and through the IRCTC website. Passengers have been advised to verify the latest timings, stoppages and coach composition on Indian Railways’ official enquiry portal before travelling.

Why the service matters

The announcement is expected to benefit passengers travelling from Gujarat to Uttarakhand during the festive and winter travel period. By covering towns such as Vadodara, Kota, Mathura, Bareilly and Kichha, the service provides direct connectivity to regions that otherwise depend on multiple connections.

Western Railway has positioned the services as a seasonal measure to manage demand and make long-distance travel more convenient. Travellers planning journeys during the announced dates should book early, as special trains often see high demand on popular routes.

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Published on: Nov 4, 2026 2:49 PM IST
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