Business Today
'Not found suitable': Anupriya Patel alleges bias against OBC, SC, ST candidates in UP govt jobs, writes to Yogi

Patel pointed out that in various state government competitive exams, which rely solely on interviews for recruitment, candidates from these categories are frequently deemed unsuitable for reserved positions.

UP government jobs: Union Minister and Apna Dal (S) President Anupriya Patel has raised concerns with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the rejection of OBC and SC/ST candidates for state government positions, citing them as "not found suitable." 

In her letter dated June 27, Patel highlighted being approached consistently by candidates from these communities regarding the issue.

Patel pointed out that in various state government competitive exams, which rely solely on interviews for recruitment, candidates from these categories are frequently deemed unsuitable for reserved positions, resulting in none of them being selected. 

"It is beyond comprehension that these candidates are repeatedly declared not found suitable for appointment," she said.

She alleged that this practice is repeated often, followed by reclassification of reserved posts for other categories. Expressing disbelief over qualified OBC and SC/ST candidates being repeatedly declared unsuitable despite meeting minimum eligibility criteria based on merit, Patel urged the Chief Minister to take immediate and effective action to halt this practice. 

She emphasized the need for mandatory provisions ensuring that reserved posts are filled exclusively by candidates from OBC and SC/ST categories, regardless of the number of recruitment attempts required.

Apna Dal (Sonelal) is an alliance partner within the BJP-led NDA coalition.

Published on: Jun 29, 2024, 7:14 PM IST
