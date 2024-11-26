RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das released from Chennai hospital, condition stable

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday after he was admitted to a Chennai hospital in the morning following a health concern. A RBI spokesperson said Das was discharged from the hospital and is doing fine now. Earlier, Hospital sources have confirmed that the situation is not an emergency.

Related Articles

An RBI official stated, "He is fine and nothing concerning. We will issue a formal statement soon."

The Centre is reportedly considering a second extension for Das, which would make him the longest-serving RBI chief since the 1960s. Das, appointed in December 2018, has already surpassed the typical five-year term seen in recent decades.

Under his leadership, the RBI has navigated various economic challenges, including inflationary pressures and global economic uncertainties. In a recent interview, Governor Das expressed confidence in India's economic resilience, stating that the country is well-prepared to handle external shocks, including protectionism, trade wars, and geopolitical tensions.

Further updates regarding Governor Das's health are anticipated as more information becomes available.