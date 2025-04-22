'Nothing wrong in...': Sharad Pawar reacts to reunion buzz with nephew Ajit

NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday dismissed speculation around a political reconciliation with his estranged nephew and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, stating that there was “nothing wrong in talking to representatives of the state government” on matters of public interest.

Addressing reporters in Baramati, Pawar said the recent meetings — including a shared stage on Monday with Ajit Pawar during a discussion on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in agriculture and the sugar industry — were purely issue-based.

“We have been working to increase sugarcane production for several years. Working in silos is not possible, as the government's role is equally important,” Pawar said. “There is nothing wrong in talking to representatives of the state government on issues concerning the common people.”

The remarks came amid heightened political chatter triggered by three meetings between the uncle-nephew duo within a fortnight. On Monday, the two leaders appeared together at a sugar industry event in Pune, fuelling speculation of rapprochement. However, Pawar downplayed the significance of the meetings.

Asked about a possible patch-up between estranged cousins Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray, Pawar chose to stay away from the matter, saying, “It is a family matter and I have no information.”

Pawar also expressed concern over worsening water scarcity in Maharashtra, urging citizens to use water judiciously in the coming months.

In another development that caught political observers' attention, Pawar was seen attending a meeting at Vidya Pratishthan, an educational institution in Baramati, alongside Ajit Pawar’s wife and Rajya Sabha MP Sunetra Pawar and his grandnephew Yugendra Pawar. A moment from the event — where Yugendra was seen touching Sunetra Pawar’s feet on his birthday — drew attention for its symbolic message.

“Despite political differences, my affection and respect for my uncle (Ajit Pawar) and aunt remains unchanged,” Yugendra said, in response to questions about the gesture.

The relationship between Sharad and Ajit Pawar turned hostile after Ajit led a split in the Nationalist Congress Party in July 2023 and joined the BJP-led Mahayuti government in the state. Several MLAs from the original NCP joined Ajit’s faction, triggering the biggest crisis of Sharad Pawar’s political career.

In the 2024 Maharashtra assembly polls, Ajit Pawar’s faction of the NCP won 41 of the 57 seats it contested, significantly outperforming the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), which was reduced to just 10 seats.

(With inputs from PTI)

