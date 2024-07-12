Notice against IAS probationer Puja Khedkar for misusing beacon on private Audi car; Centre forms panel for probe

IAS probationer Puja Khedkar row: A notice has been issued against Dr Puja Khedkar, IAS probationer, who has been caught in the eye of the storm, following her conduct and alleged demands for an office and car, by the Pune City Traffic Police. The notice has been issued against her for the unauthorised use of a beacon and the Maharashtra government signage on a privately owned car she was using.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the Audi car that she was using, was registered in the name of a private engineering company, had 21 unpaid challans amounting to Rs 27,000.

A team from the Traffic Control Branch of Pune City police went to her family residence on Thursday in Baner to take action against the Audi car that had the Maharashtra government insignia and beacon installed. However, the Khedkars did not respond despite police and reporters thronging her residence, the report added.

The police have asked Khedkar to produce the car at the Chatushrungi traffic division for further legal action.

Meanwhile, the Centre constituted a single-member committee "to verify the candidature" of Khedkar, amid allegations that she misused the disability and Other Backward Class quota to secure a position in the service.

The conduct of the Maharashtra cadre officer of the 2023 batch would be probed by an additional secretary-rank officer to verify her candidature claims.

In the meantime, Khedkar assumer her new role as assistant collector at the Washim District Collectorate in the Vidarbha region after being transferred from Pune.

Puja Khedkar (34) is facing scrutiny for allegedly manipulating benefits under the physical disabilities category and OBC quota to secure her position in the Indian Administrative Service. She was transferred to Washim after Pune district collector Suhas Diwase requested state additional chief secretary Nitin Gadre to give Khedkar a posting in another district to avoid administrative complications. Diwase had sought action against Khedkar for her behaviour, including alleged aggressive treatment of junior staff, illegal occupation of the ante-chamber of additional collector Ajay More, and violations related to using a red beacon on her Audi.

