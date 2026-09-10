Notices to Shah Rukh, Ajay Devgn & Tiger Shroff: Vimal Elaichi makers drag Maharashtra FDA to Delhi HC

Challenging the regulatory move on legal and territorial grounds, the company asserted that the Maharashtra FDA lacked the underlying jurisdiction to halt the ad campaign or mandate the removal of digital promotional material.

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Rebutting the allegations of proxy branding, PB Agro maintained that the charges are baseless, noting in its petition that "Vimal pan masala has not been manufactured in Maharashtra since 2001." The enterprise emphasized that regulatory authorities ought to have initiated proceedings against the manufacturing company directly rather than exclusively singling out the celebrity endorsers.

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Consequently, PB Agro has prayed for specific judicial directions to invalidate the FDA notices and restrain authorities from taking any further coercive action regarding the Vimal Elaichi promotional campaign.

A bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma in the Delhi High Court has reserved its order on the preliminary issue of whether the court possesses the requisite jurisdiction to hear a challenge directed against regulatory enforcement initiated in Maharashtra.

The High Court's ruling on territorial jurisdiction will decide whether the substantive merits of the FDA's surrogate-advertising claims — along with the legal validity of the notices served to Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff — will be adjudicated in Delhi or shifted to another forum.

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The legal action stems from August 11, when the Maharashtra FDA dispatched formal show-cause notices to the three leading actors, alleging that the commercials for Vimal Elaichi effectively function as surrogate advertising for Vimal Pan Masala, a chewable tobacco product prohibited across the state.

The regulatory authority instructed the actors to produce documentary proof demonstrating that Vimal Elaichi exists as an independent, stand-alone commercial product rather than a proxy front for the banned pan masala line.

Moreover, the FDA ordered the stars to immediately withdraw from the endorsement drive and stop participating in the campaign. The actors were also directed to purge all related promotional media from their personal social media handles, official websites, and online channels, while halting any future endorsements of the brand.