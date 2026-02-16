NPCI makes UPI Payments easy for International delegates at India AI Impact Summit 2026

International visitors at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi can now pay easily using India’s UPI system, thanks to a new initiative by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

The pilot programme, called ‘UPI One World’, allows delegates from over 40 countries to make real-time payments at shops, restaurants, and stalls—even without an Indian bank account or mobile number. Visitors can enjoy India’s culture and cuisine while using “Made in India” technology.

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The service is available at New Delhi International Airport and at the NPCI Pavilion in Bharat Mandapam (Hall 14, Stall 14.16).

Delegates can load the wallet through various payment methods and pay by scanning UPI QR codes. Any leftover money can be returned to the original payment source, following foreign exchange rules.

How delegates can use the wallet

Download the CheqUPI app by Transcorp from the Play Store or App Store.

Fill in personal details and upload passport and visa.

Take a selfie in the app.

Set a UPI PIN; a unique UPI ID will be created.

Load the wallet with an international debit or credit card.

You can load up to INR 25,000 per transaction, with a maximum of two loads per month (up to INR 50,000). Advertisement

Speaking about the initiative, Sohini Rajola, Executive Director – Growth, NPCI, said,“UPI is the world’s largest real‑time payment system. By extending the ‘UPI One World’ service to foreign guests at the India AI Impact Summit, we are providing a convenient way to experience India’s real‑time payments ecosystem and Made in India technology. This initiative also offers a glimpse into how smoother cross-border payment systems can support a more connected global digital economy.”

The move highlights India’s growing influence in digital payments. In January 2026, UPI handled a record 21.70 billion transactions worth INR 28.33 lakh crore (around USD 312 billion), showing the system’s massive adoption.