OCI cardholders with inked fingers? Foreign nationals under scanner for voting in Tamil Nadu

The OCI status of several foreign nationals who allegedly voted in the recent Tamil Nadu Assembly election has come under scrutiny, according to a report by The Hindu. The process began after some OCI cardholders were intercepted at airports with the indelible ink on their index fingers.

Now, the authorities are reportedly examining whether false declarations were made while obtaining Overseas Citizenship of India cards.

Advertisement

The number of foreigners of Indian origin suspected of having voted fraudulently has risen to 30, sources told the newspaper.

The authorities were treating their declarations - stating that they had surrendered voter identity cards or removed their names from electoral rolls while applying for OCI status - as potentially false.

Don't Miss: TN CM Joseph Vijay Orders Closure Of 717 TASMAC Shops Near Schools & Temples; Targets Addiction!

The report said action could now follow under existing laws governing OCI registration and electoral offences. The OCI application form contains a clause stating that if registration was obtained through "fraud, false representation, or concealment of any material fact," the OCI status can be cancelled immediately and the individual may also be barred from entering India.

Advertisement

Law enforcement agencies are reportedly analysing the travel records of Indian-origin foreign nationals who arrived in Tamil Nadu over the past 30 days.

Tamil Nadu assembly elections were held in a single phase on April 23.

The Hindu reported that several people detained in Chennai, Madurai and other locations would not be allowed to leave India until investigations are completed, unless they obtain a no-objection certificate from authorities or permission from a designated court.

A senior state police officer told the newspaper that officials were also investigating whether any group or organisation facilitated or funded the alleged voting.

"During the summer holidays, at least 30%-35% of the foreign nationals arriving in the State are OCI cardholders. We are trying to find out how many of them exercised their franchise and whether any particular group or agency facilitated or funded their participation in the election," the officer was quoted as saying.

Advertisement

The report said immigration officials, working with state police, intercepted several foreign nationals - with indelible ink marks on index fingers - at airports in Chennai and Madurai before they boarded flights back to their respective countries.

The indelible ink is key evidence in determining whether ballots were cast. Those detained or arrested reportedly held passports from countries including Sri Lanka, the United Kingdom, Canada, Indonesia and Australia.

According to the report, the individuals were booked for cheating and for alleged violations of provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

Any false declarations made in OCI applications or during the Special Intensive Revision process aimed at removing migrated or deceased voters could attract action under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The issue has surfaced after Tamil Nadu's 2026 Assembly election delivered a fractured verdict.

Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly, while Stalin's DMK won 59 seats and AIADMK secured 47 seats.

