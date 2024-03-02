Oct 2023 Andhra train collision: Vaishnaw says driver, assistant were 'watching cricket on phone'

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw disclosed that the tragic collision between two passenger trains on October 29, 2023, resulting in the loss of 14 lives, was attributed to the driver and assistant driver's distraction. The incident occurred on the Howrah-Chennai line in Kantakapalli, Vizianagaram district, Andhra Pradesh, when the Rayagada Passenger train rammed into the Visakhapatnam Palasa train from behind at 7 pm.

According to Minister Vaishnaw, the driver and assistant driver were engrossed in watching a cricket match on their mobile phone, diverting their attention from their critical duties. He highlighted this point while discussing the implementation of new safety measures within the Indian Railways.

"The recent tragedy in Andhra Pradesh underscores the imperative for enhanced safety protocols. The loco pilot and co-pilot's distraction by a cricket match directly contributed to the accident. To prevent such lapses in the future, we are deploying systems capable of detecting distractions and ensuring the undivided attention of train personnel," Minister Vaishnaw stated in an interview with PTI Videos.

Moreover, he affirmed the government's unwavering commitment to prioritising safety within the railway network. "We are steadfast in our pursuit of safety. Through meticulous examination of each incident, we ascertain the root cause and devise effective solutions to avert recurrence," he added.

While the official report from the Commissioners of Railway Safety (CRS) remains pending, initial investigations conducted by the railway authorities swiftly identified the driver and assistant driver of the Rayagada Passenger train as the primary culprits. Their disregard for two defective auto signals and subsequent violation of safety protocols were cited as contributing factors to the collision. Tragically, both crew members lost their lives in the aftermath of the incident.