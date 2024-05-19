Odisha Elections 2024: Polling for 5 Lok Sabha, 35 assembly seats tomorrow - all you need to know

The stage is set for another round of battle in Odisha, where the BJP is hoping to make some dent in the ruling BJD's fortune. In the fifth phase, voting will be held for five Lok Sabha seats and 35 assembly constituencies in Odisha on Monday (May 20). Around 33,000 security personnel, including 102 companies of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and 66 platoons of Odisha Armed Police, have been deployed in the eastern state.

Five parliamentary constituencies going to the polls are Aska, Kandhamal, Bargarh, Bolangir, and Sundargarh. These are spread across nine districts, including Maoist-hit areas of Kandhamal, Boudh, Bolangir, and Baragarh. "A total of 9,162 polling stations at 7,339 locations, including 556 booths in Maoist-hit areas, will be used. To ensure security, 102 CAPF companies and 66 platoons of Odisha Armed Police, supported by 47 additional SPs, 88 DSPs, 236 inspectors, and 2,000 sub-inspectors are on poll duty," DGP Arun Sarangi said.

Among the prominent candidates in the second round of simultaneous elections in the state are Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, and his colleagues in the state government Bikram Arukha, Niranjan Pujari, PK Amat, Tukuni Sahu, Rita Sahu, and SP Nayak.

Ex-union minister and Sundergarh's sitting MP Jual Oram, former Indian hockey captain Dilip Tirkey, former union minister and hotelier Dilip Ray, and BJP’s four-time Lok Sabha MP Sangeeta Singh De are also in the fray in this round of elections.

BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik is seeking re-election from his home turf Hinjili and also contesting from the Kantabanji assembly segment under the Bolangir Lok Sabha seat this time.

Altogether 40 candidates are contesting from Aska, Kandhamal, Bolangir, Bargarh, and Sundergarh Lok Sabha seats, while 265 are in the fray for 35 assembly constituencies. The BJD had won Aska and Kandhamal Lok Sabha seats in 2019, while three others had gone to the BJP.

During the campaigning in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the chief minister, accusing him of destroying the Odia “Asmita” (pride). Patnaik termed the campaign speeches by BJP leaders as "derogatory and abusive". "Some chief ministers and union ministers come as political tourists only at the time of elections and then they disappear," Patnaik told PTI.

From BJD, Naveen Patnaik and his aide VK Pandian held a whirlwind campaigning across Odisha. This phase of campaigning was intense as the BJP put its efforts to retain Bargarh, Bolangir, and Sundergarh Lok Sabha seats. The campaigning in the Aska Lok Sabha constituency was partially affected due to poll violence in which a BJP worker was killed in Ganjam district, the home district of the chief minister.

(With input from PTI)