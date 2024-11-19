On the run for 20 years, Karnataka police finally kills top Naxal leader Vikram Gowda

In a significant breakthrough, the Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) of Karnataka Police neutralised Vikram Gowda, a fugitive Naxal leader, in a late-night encounter on Monday in the Kabbinale forest region of Udupi district. Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed the operation on Tuesday, stating that Gowda's death marked a pivotal moment in the state’s efforts against Naxal extremism.

Key Details of the Operation

Gowda, 44, was reportedly leading a dwindling group of eight underground Naxals, including four women. Acting on intelligence about the group’s presence near Kabbinale village to procure supplies, the ANF initiated the operation. "When the Naxals opened fire, our forces responded. Vikram Gowda was killed, while three of his associates managed to escape," Parameshwara said. The ANF has intensified search operations in the area.

Gowda, who had a ₹3 lakh bounty in Karnataka and an additional ₹50,000 in Kerala, was considered a key figure in Naxal activities. He had evaded capture for over two decades, despite several encounters.

Gowda’s Legacy and Background

Hailing from Hebri in Udupi district, Gowda became a prominent Naxal operative after joining the movement in 2002 as a courier and fundraiser. Known for his tribal rights activism, he later led a breakaway group of Naxals operating in the forests of the Western Ghats. His demise leaves just seven known Naxal operatives in Karnataka, a stark reduction from the group’s strength in previous years.

Historical Context and Current Challenges

Karnataka witnessed its first major Naxal-police clash in 2003, with the deaths of two women Naxals in Karkala. Over the years, Naxal activities in the state have dwindled, with the movement largely reduced to isolated operations in the Western Ghats. Recent reports, however, suggest attempts at revival, with Gowda’s group allegedly mobilising support in remote villages.

In March, evidence of Naxal movement prompted increased police deployment in border areas. Opposition BJP criticised the Congress-led government, accusing it of allowing Naxal resurgence. "Since Siddaramaiah came to power, Naxals feel emboldened to operate in Karnataka," the BJP alleged on social media.

Government's Stand on Rehabilitation

The Congress government has reiterated its commitment to bringing Naxal members into the mainstream. “The state supports those willing to surrender and reintegrate into society,” Parameshwara said, citing the success of a rehabilitation policy initiated in 2013, which has seen 14 Naxals surrender.

Broader Implications

Gowda’s death is the first high-profile elimination of a Naxal leader in Karnataka in over two decades. It underscores the state's resolve to counter insurgency while also raising questions about the socio-economic factors driving such movements. The ongoing search for Gowda’s associates will be crucial in determining whether this marks the end of a chapter in Karnataka’s Naxal history or the beginning of a renewed phase of conflict.