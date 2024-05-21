One in three households willing to stop using MDH, Everest spices, 58% lack confidence in food regulators like FSSAI

In the last few weeks, the central government, through the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), has urged leading spice manufacturers MDH and Everest to take "corrective measures" following the discovery of high levels of the pesticide ethylene oxide in their products, surpassing the permissible limits. The Spice Board of India is currently conducting tests on samples of spices from these companies to investigate the issue further.

Amidst this global scrutiny, consumers within India have taken to social media platforms, to express apprehensions about the safety of these spices and food in general. To measure the public sentiment, LocalCircles conducted a survey spanning 306 districts in India, with over 27,000 respondents participating.

The survey revealed that one in three households, i.e. 36 percent of consumers are inclined to avoid purchasing MDH and Everest spices in the future, while 17 percent intend to continue buying despite safety concerns.

Additionally, the survey indicated that 58 percent of consumers lack confidence in the actions undertaken by food regulators so far, with 28 percent admitting to being unaware of the measures implemented.

Till now, only a handful of Indian states have taken proactive measures, such as auditing food manufacturing units and restaurants, since the spice contamination issue came to light.

Meanwhile, the repercussions of this contamination have extended beyond India's borders, with Nepal joining Singapore and Hong Kong in imposing a ban on certain mixed spice products distributed by MDH and Everest. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has also stepped in to examine the products of these popular brands for potential pesticide contamination, as reported by Reuters.

Moreover, concerns have been raised by the European Union (EU) after traces of the same cancer-causing substance were found in samples of chilli peppers and peppercorns sourced from India. Despite MDH and Everest asserting that their products are safe, food authorities in other importing countries, such as Maldives, Bangladesh and Australia, have initiated their own investigations into the matter.

Earlier this month, the Center for Food Safety in Hong Kong detected ethylene oxide in samples of MDH's 'Madras Curry Powder', 'Sambhar Masala Powder', and 'Curry Powder', as well as in Everest Group's 'Fish Curry Masala'.

Similarly, regulators in Singapore discovered cancer-causing substances in spices produced by both businesses, leading to a recall order for the impacted goods.

As calls for comprehensive food safety reforms grow louder, there is a pressing need for a centralised system similar to that of passport control, as opposed to the current fragmented state-level oversight structure. Until substantive changes are enacted to enhance food safety measures in India, consumer confidence in the quality and safety of edible products is likely to remain at alarmingly low levels.

