Online fraud: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee loses ₹56 lakh after scammers break into his SBI account

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee has lost Rs 56 lakh following an online scam involving his State Bank of India account at the High Court branch in Kolkata. Authorities were alerted after the bank filed a formal complaint with the cybercrime cell of the Kolkata police.

The money was taken away from his State Bank of India account at the High Court branch in Kolkata, sources told India Today. The incident was discovered when the unauthorised withdrawal was detected, leading to immediate bank action.

Bank officials reported the theft and have involved law enforcement for further investigation. Kolkata police is currently investigating the matter, acting on the complaint lodged by the bank. Investigators are currently focusing on the sequence of unauthorised transactions linked to Banerjee's account.

Officials have not released further information about the suspected culprits or the technique used by the scammers. Steps are being taken to trace any digital evidence connected with the unauthorised account access.

Banerjee, who represents the Serampore Lok Sabha constituency, has not commented publicly on the theft. The case highlights the continued risk of online scams affecting even high-profile individuals.

Authorities have stated that updates will be provided as more details emerge from the investigation. The situation is ongoing.