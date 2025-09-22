Business Today
Netflix CEO backs Trump's $100k H-1B visa fee as 'a great solution', gets fact-checked online

The post, shared on September 21, has since gone viral, clocking over one million views and sparking a wave of online reactions.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 22, 2025 4:20 PM IST
Netflix CEO backs Trump’s $100k H-1B visa fee as 'a great solution', gets fact-checked onlineOne user fact-checked Hastings’ post directly.

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings has publicly backed US President Donald Trump’s controversial H-1B visa proclamation, which introduces a $100,000 fee on new applications starting with the next lottery cycle.

“I’ve worked on H1-B politics for 30 years,” Hastings posted on X (formerly Twitter). “Trump’s $100k per year tax is a great solution. It will mean H1-B is used just for very high-value jobs, which will mean no lottery needed, and more certainty for those jobs.”

However, Hastings’ interpretation of the fee as an annual tax was quickly debunked. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt clarified that the $100,000 is a one-time fee tied to new petitions — not an annual charge.

“This is NOT an annual fee. It’s a one-time fee that applies only to the petition,” Leavitt posted. “Those who already hold H-1B visas and are currently outside of the country right now will NOT be charged \$100,000 to re-enter.”

She emphasised that the fee applies solely to new visa applications — not renewals or existing visa holders — and will kick in from the next H-1B lottery cycle.

One user fact-checked Hastings’ post directly: “It’s not annually, they just clarified it, it’s only a ‘one-time fee’.”

Others weighed in on the broader impact. “No company goes out today and hires an H-1B because it’s easier — it already costs more and is riskier. This will slow companies down & send talent elsewhere,” one comment read.

Another noted, “Would Satya and Sundar be here if their employers had to fork over $30-$40k to employ them on top of what they paid? Doubt it. Great for Toronto and Vancouver though.”

Published on: Sep 22, 2025 4:20 PM IST
