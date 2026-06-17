Only 2 Indian airports made it to the World’s Most Beautiful Airports List 2026 — here’s where they are

India’s growing aviation infrastructure has earned another global spotlight, with two Indian airports finding a place on the World’s Most Beautiful Airports List 2026. The recognition, presented by the Prix Versailles architecture and design awards, celebrates airports that combine design, innovation, sustainability and cultural identity.

According to a report by Mid-day, Navi Mumbai International Airport and Terminal 2 of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati have been included in the prestigious list for the first time.

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The two airports, operated by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), were recognised for their architectural vision, sustainable design elements, passenger experience and efforts to reflect local culture through infrastructure.

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Global recognition for airport design

The Prix Versailles, an annual global architecture and design award presented at UNESCO headquarters in Paris, has been recognising excellence in architecture and design since 2015. The award highlights airports and terminals that successfully bring together aesthetics, functionality, environmental responsibility and traveller comfort.

This year’s list features airports and terminals from countries including China, Germany, Cambodia and the United States, with the two Indian entries joining the global lineup.

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Navi Mumbai Airport’s Lotus-Inspired design stands out

Terminal 1 of Navi Mumbai International Airport was recognised for its lotus-inspired architecture and futuristic design approach.

The airport combines modern technology, public art and contemporary infrastructure, aiming to represent India’s growing role in global connectivity and economic development.

Beyond its visual appeal, the airport is expected to improve air connectivity and support growth across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Guwahati Terminal Reflects Northeast India’s Heritage

Terminal 2 of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati earned recognition for its Bamboo Orchid-inspired design, which reflects the natural and cultural heritage of Northeast India.

The terminal incorporates sustainable and biophilic design principles while highlighting the region’s biodiversity and traditions.

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Located as a key gateway between South and Southeast Asia, the airport plays an important role in strengthening connectivity across the Northeast.

AAHL highlights focus on sustainable infrastructure

Adani Airport Holdings Limited said the recognition reflects its focus on developing world-class airport infrastructure that balances architectural excellence with operational efficiency and environmental responsibility.

The company said airports have evolved beyond being just transportation hubs and are now becoming important drivers of tourism, regional development and economic growth.

More global awards await

Prix Versailles has also announced that three airports or terminals from the 2026 shortlist will receive additional World Titles later this year for exceptional interior or exterior design achievements.

The inclusion of Navi Mumbai International Airport and Guwahati’s Terminal 2 highlights India’s growing ambitions in aviation infrastructure and its push towards creating airports that combine innovation, sustainability and cultural identity.