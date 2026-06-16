Bangladesh PM's adviser stopped at Delhi Airport , Dhaka summons Indian Dy High Commissioner

A diplomatic row has surfaced between India and Bangladesh after a senior adviser to Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman reportedly left India following a two-hour verification process at New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Dr Zahed Ur Rahman, a key adviser to the Bangladeshi Prime Minister, arrived in New Delhi to participate in official meetings connected to the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), on June 15 and 16. However, shortly after landing, he was subjected to additional verification and security checks by Indian immigration authorities. The process lasted nearly two hours, delaying his entry into the country.

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Indian officials reportedly described the verification as a routine procedure carried out in accordance with established security protocols. Sources indicated that the additional checks were linked to remarks and public statements previously associated with the adviser, which prompted authorities to conduct further scrutiny before granting clearance.

Although the verification process was eventually completed and Rahman was permitted to enter India, the incident appears to have caused considerable dissatisfaction. Instead of continuing with his scheduled engagements, the Bangladeshi adviser chose to leave India. He travelled onward to Colombo before returning to Dhaka, effectively cutting short his visit.

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The development quickly attracted attention in both countries and triggered a diplomatic response from Bangladesh. Dhaka formally summoned India’s Deputy High Commissioner to express concern over the treatment of a senior government representative. Bangladeshi officials reportedly conveyed their disappointment and sought clarification regarding the circumstances that led to the prolonged verification process.

Officials in Bangladesh viewed the incident as inconsistent with the respect generally extended to high-ranking representatives of friendly neighbouring countries. Neither New Delhi nor Dhaka has publicly escalated the issue, and officials on both sides are expected to address the matter through established diplomatic channels.