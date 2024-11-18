‘Only Punjab has reduced stubble burning’: Delhi CM Atishi slams central govt for air pollution

Delhi air pollution: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi blamed the BJP-led central government for the deteriorating air quality in the national capital. She said stubble burning across North India has caused the air to become hazardous in the region. Atishi’s statements come on a day when Delhi’s AQI has dipped to ‘severe plus’ category with a reading of 483.

“North India is facing a medical emergency due to hazardous air quality caused by stubble burning,” said Atishi at a press conference on Monday. “The BJP-led central government is only indulging in politics, and has taken no step to check stubble burning,” she said.

“The people of Delhi are troubled…they are unable to breathe. I received calls the entire night yesterday. While some had to take their elderly parents to the hospital in the middle of the night, some were searching for the location of the nearest 24-hour pharmacy to pick inhalers for their children. We have arrived at this situation because stubble is being burnt across the country,” said Atishi.

She said stubble is being burnt across Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, but the central government is doing nothing to prevent it. Atishi said that the AQI of every city in North India at around 4pm – when the CPCB data is released – on Sunday showed markings of ‘poor’, ‘very poor’, ‘severe’ and ‘severe plus’.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader said that only Punjab – that is also ruled by AAP – has reduced stubble burning. “Other cities in North India are also polluted,” she said, asking what the central government has done in order to tackle the issue. “Only Punjab has reduced stubble burning. Why doesn't the Centre act against others?" she asked.