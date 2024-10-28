Open fight in MVA: Uddhav Sena won't campaign for Sharad Pawar's NCP in Chinchwad, Bhosari

Tensions have surfaced within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, with the Shiv Sena (UBT) declaring it will not campaign for the candidates fielded by the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

"We are stunned that not a single seat was given to the Sena," said Sachin Bhosale, president of the Sena (UBT) in Pimpri-Chinchwad, while speaking to The Indian Express. "We will not campaign for any of the three NCP candidates."

Bhosale also announced his intention to contest the Pimpri seat independently. "I will file my nomination, and the entire Sena cadre will support me," he stated, emphasising that their campaign efforts will not extend to the official MVA nominees.

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP recently named Rahul Kalate as its candidate for Chinchwad, Ajit Gavhane for Bhosari, and Sulakshana Shilwant for the reserved Pimpri seat. The Sena (UBT) was particularly disappointed with the Pimpri seat allocation, as it had actively sought to field a candidate there.

In Chinchwad, Kalate will contest his third Assembly election, facing BJP candidate Shankar Jagtap. Kalate has previously contested against the late Laxman Jagtap, who was succeeded by his wife Ashwini Jagtap in a recent by-election. The BJP has now replaced Ashwini with Shankar Jagtap, Laxman's younger brother.

In the last election, Rahul Kalate secured 1,12,225 votes (40.34%) against BJP's Laxman Jagtap, who got 1,50,723 votes (54.17%).

In Bhosari, NCP candidate Ajit Gavhane, formerly aligned with the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction, will challenge two-term BJP MLA Mahesh Landge. Both Gavhane and Landge are considered "sons of the soil" in the area. Landge, known for his wrestling background, has been actively campaigning for months, anticipating renomination from the BJP.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) has also warned Congress about fielding a candidate for the Solapur South assembly seat, for which his party has already announced a nominee.

The open rift between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP highlights brewing tensions within the MVA alliance as they gear up for the crucial elections.