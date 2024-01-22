'Opening a saree shop?': Siddaramaiah gets trolled for cutting ribbon to inaugurate newly-built Ram Temple in Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, whose central party leadership declined an invitation to attend the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, inaugurated a newly-built Ram Temple in Bengaluru's Mahadevapura on Monday. "I have inaugurated Sri Ramachandra Temple. The people of this area invited me to inaugurate this temple so I came here. A big statue of Hanuman was also inaugurated," the chief minister said after the opening of the temple.

#WATCH | Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurates newly constructed Ram Temple in Mahadevapura assembly. pic.twitter.com/NDZiwwJXQj — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2024

Speaking on Ayodhya's consecration ceremony, Siddaramaiah said the Congress people were also the disciple of Lord Ram. "It is not just BJP who are the disciple of Lord Ram."

The chief minister was, however, criticised for cutting a ribbon to inaugurate the newly-constructed temple in the southern state. "Sri Ram temple is not any shop that you inaugurate by cutting the ribbon," said a social media user. "A temple is established by the process of Prana Pratishtha for which you have to do Tapsya and give up your regular lifestyle for a time period...that is highly impossible for you," the user said.

Sri Ram temple is not any shop that you Inaugurate by cutting the ribbon, A temple is established by the process of Prana Pratishtha for which you have to do Tapsya and give up your regular life style for a time period... that is highly impossible for you .... — ನಿತೀಶ್ ಪ್ರಧಾನ್ (@NITI_1111) January 22, 2024

One Nitin also expressed shock at the way the chief minister inaugurated the temple. "Ribbon cutting and ‘opening’ a temple. My god. Who are his advisors, it would have been better had he not done anything."

"Ribbon cutting, like some saree shop opening," said Ram, an entrepreneur.

Ribbon cutting, like some saree shop opening https://t.co/Rc4gV79aJy — Ram (@ramprasad_c) January 22, 2024

A social media user also suggested that this exposed the Congress party's double standards. The Congress refused to attend the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Mandir saying PM Modi was using the temple for his own politics. Referring to Siddaramaiah, the social media user said: "This is not politics in the name of religion. He has the right to inaugurate a temple but not Modi."

So for pappu-pujaris, this is not politics in the name of religion. He has the right to inaugurate a temple but not Modi.@RahulGandhi - What happened to your politics in the name of religion nonsense?@Pawankhera @SupriyaShrinate - When are you having a press conference telling… — Peacefully Political 🇮🇳 (@peacefullypolit) January 22, 2024

Tagging Rahul Gandhi, the user asked: "What happened to your politics in the name of religion nonsense?" He also asked Congress spokespersons like Pawan Khera and Supriya Shrinate when they will hold a press conference telling the people of India how many Shankracharyas attended this inauguration.