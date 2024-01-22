Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 10 stock market lessons to learn from Lord Ram 

A significant event in Indian history unfolded on January 22, as the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was formally inaugurated. The epic life of Shree Ram carries invaluable lessons for every sphere of human activity. This article attempts to explore 10 such lessons that can guide stock market investors in their journey.

1. Patience: In his fourteen years of exile, Shree Ram exhibited immense patience and fortitude. Similarly, stock market investors must learn to exercise patience and await the right moment for investment and profit realisation.

2. Risk management: Despite knowing the dangers of taking Sita to the forest, Shree Ram implemented preventive measures to minimise the potential risk. Investors should likewise understand the importance of risk management in their portfolio to mitigate potential losses.

3. Disciplinary approach: Lord Ram’s life was a beacon of discipline and righteousness. Investors must also adopt a disciplined approach in investment, consistency being the key for long-term success in the stock market.

4. Understanding responsibilities: Ram always fulfilled his responsibilities, without question or hesitation. Similarly, an investor should fully understand his responsibility towards his investments and stakeholders.

5. Strategic planning: When Lord Ram with his vanarasena fought Ravana, he demonstrated exceptional strategic planning. Investors should have a well-planned investment strategy to obtain maximum returns.

6. Courage during crises: Throughout his life, Shree Ram faced various crises with unparalleled courage. In the emotionally charged stock market, this lesson of maintaining courage during low phases is particularly relevant.

7. Constant learning: Ram’s life was a continual quest for knowledge and wisdom. In the ever-changing stock market scenario, investors must continuously update themselves about emerging trends and practices.

8. Honesty and transparency: Ram’s life was an epitome of honesty and transparency, values that every investor should uphold while dealing in the stock market.

9. Trust and team spirit: By trusting Hanuman’s capabilities, Ram won his greatest battle. Similarly, investors should trust their instincts and the team they work with.

10. Humility: Despite being a king and a divine entity, Ram was always humble. For investors too, success should never breed arrogance but lead to humility and respect for the market dynamics.

