Operartion Sindoor: UN chief calls for maximum military restraint amid India's action

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres was very concerned about Indian military operations in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir, his spokesperson said while calling for maximum military restraint from India and Pakistan.

"The Secretary-General is very concerned about the Indian military operations across the Line of Control and international border. He calls for maximum military restraint from both countries," the spokesperson said.

Indian forces targeted the headquarters of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba groups in the missile attacks against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.

Among the nine sites targeted are the JeM headquarters in Bahawalpur and the LeT’s in Muridke, both in Pakistan Punjab, they said.

India has categorically stated that its actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature and that no Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India’s action comes two weeks after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

"A little while ago, the Indian Armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor' hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed," the Defence Ministry said in a statement released at 1.44 am.

“India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and method of execution," it said.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday issued its strongest statement yet, publicly confirming Indian air strikes on four locations — Muridke, Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad — and labelling the action an “unprovoked and blatant act of war.” The official release marks the first formal acknowledgment from Islamabad that India’s Operation Sindoor indeed hit terror-linked targets across both Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).