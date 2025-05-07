Operation Sindoor flight updates: 200 major including IndiGo, Air India flights cancelled, 18 airports shut till May 10

Flight operations across northern and western India were severely disrupted on Wednesday following the Indian armed forces’ precision missile strikes under Operation Sindoor. The retaliatory move, which targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, triggered sweeping airspace restrictions and forced the temporary closure of at least 18 airports.

According to sources, airports in Srinagar, Leh, Jammu, Amritsar, Pathankot, Chandigarh, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Shimla, Dharamshala, Jamnagar, and several others were shut as a precaution. Over 200 flights were cancelled in the aftermath, with IndiGo alone grounding around 165–160 of its scheduled operations.

“Due to government notification on airspace restrictions, over 165 IndiGo flights from multiple airports (Amritsar, Bikaner, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Gwalior, Jammu, Jodhpur, Kishangarh, Leh, Rajkot, and Srinagar) are cancelled until 0529 hrs. IST of 10 May, 2025,” IndiGo said in a statement, adding that affected customers can either reschedule or request full refunds.

Air India also confirmed widespread cancellations. “Flights to and from Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot are being cancelled till 0529 hrs IST on 10 May,” the airline said, citing directives from aviation authorities. It added that one-time waivers on rebooking fees or full refunds would be offered.

SpiceJet, Akasa Air, Air India Express, and regional carrier Star Air were also among those impacted. SpiceJet noted that “airports in parts of northern India, including Dharamshala, Leh, Jammu, Srinagar, and Amritsar are closed until further notice,” and advised affected flyers to choose alternate options or refunds.

At least 35 flights were cancelled at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, India’s busiest airport, with disruptions affecting both domestic and international operations. American Airlines and other foreign carriers pulled services from the capital.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) confirmed disruptions via a post on X: “Kindly note, due to changing airspace conditions some flights have been impacted at Delhi Airport.”

Qatar Airways also suspended all flights to Pakistan due to Islamabad’s closure of its airspace in response to the Indian strikes.

India's Operation Sindoor was launched in the early hours of Wednesday in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians. The missile strikes targeted terror infrastructure linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

