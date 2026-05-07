Operation Sindoor hero Rizwan Malik: Meet Manipur pilot who flew India’s most daring strike mission

A year after Operation Sindoor reshaped India’s counter-terror doctrine, one name has emerged from the classified layers of the mission into public memory — Indian Air Force Squadron Leader Rizwan Malik, the fighter pilot from Manipur who flew deep into hostile airspace during one of the most sensitive military operations carried out by India in recent years.

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Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7, 2025, in response to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians. Indian forces carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, targeting camps linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen. The operation marked one of the most significant military escalations between India and Pakistan since Balakot.

Midnight sortie that defined Malik

According to reports emerging on the first anniversary of the operation, Rizwan Malik flew a Sukhoi Su-30MKI as part of an unescorted strike package tasked with penetrating heavily defended Pakistani airspace. Despite radar locks, drone swarms and air defence threats, Malik continued with the mission and delivered precision missile strikes on terror camps.

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Official details of the sortie remain classified, but accounts based on gallantry citations describe the mission as one conducted under extreme operational pressure and narrow strike windows. Malik reportedly served as deputy mission leader during the midnight assault.

His actions during the mission earned him the Vir Chakra, India’s third-highest wartime gallantry award, which was conferred on Independence Day in 2025.

From Manipur village to IAF combat missions

Malik’s story has resonated strongly in the Northeast. Hailing from Keikhu village in Manipur’s Imphal East district, he belongs to the Meitei Pangal community and is the son of retired horticulture officer Alhaj Hafizuddin.

He joined the Indian Air Force in 2015 as part of the 195th Flying Course and rose to the rank of Squadron Leader in 2021. Reports describe him as a pilot trained in deep-strike and air-superiority missions — roles requiring precision under hostile combat conditions.

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Following public recognition of his role in Operation Sindoor, Malik was felicitated in Manipur, where political leaders and local communities celebrated his achievement as a moment of pride for the state and the wider Northeast region.

Why Operation Sindoor became a turning point

Military analysts increasingly view Operation Sindoor as more than a retaliatory strike. The operation showcased India’s evolving doctrine centred on precision warfare, multi-domain coordination and rapid-response capabilities.

The Indian Air Force deployed Rafale fighter jets equipped with SCALP cruise missiles and HAMMER precision-guided bombs, while drones, electronic warfare systems and satellite surveillance played critical roles in the operation.

The mission also demonstrated India’s willingness to conduct calibrated cross-border strikes while attempting to avoid civilian or broader military targets. Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi later said Indian forces deliberately avoided carrying out strikes during Namaz timings, underlining what officials described as a measured operational approach.

As India marked one year of Operation Sindoor on May 7, the Indian Air Force released visuals of the strikes while political leaders hailed the operation as a defining moment in India’s anti-terror strategy.