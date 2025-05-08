In the wake of the tragic Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 Indian tourists, the Indian Armed Forces launched a decisive retaliatory operation against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir. This operation, codenamed 'Operation Sindoor', prominently featured Israeli-made weaponry, underscoring the strategic defense partnership between India and Israel.

Here's a comprehensive look at the Israeli armaments in Indian service.

IAI Heron Mk2 UAVs

Induction: The Indian Army inducted two Heron Mk2 drones in November 2022, with two more deployed in the Northeast by September 2023. The Indian Air Force inducted four Heron Mk2 drones in August 2023 and ordered two additional units in November 2023.

Role: These medium-altitude, long-endurance drones are equipped with advanced surveillance capabilities, including automatic takeoff and landing systems and satellite communication links.

Usage in Operation Sindoor: While specific deployment details remain classified, the Heron Mk2's surveillance capabilities likely supported target acquisition and battle damage assessment during the operation.

IAI HAROP drones

Induction: The Indian Armed Forces have been operating Israeli-made Harop drones since at least 2009, with procurement of at least 25 units between 2009 and 2019.

Role: The Harop, developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), is a loitering munition capable of autonomously seeking and destroying enemy radar systems and air defense installations.

Usage in Operation Sindoor: In the recent Operation Sindoor, conducted in retaliation for the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam terror attack, India deployed Harop drones to target Pakistani air defense systems, including a key installation in Lahore.

SkyStriker loitering munitions

Induction: Developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and produced in collaboration with India’s Alpha Design Technologies, the SkyStriker drones were inducted into Indian service in 2021.

Role: These precision-guided "suicide drones" are designed for loitering over targets and executing pinpoint strikes, minimizing collateral damage.

Usage in Operation Sindoor: Reports confirm the use of SkyStriker drones in the operation, marking a significant advancement in India's unmanned strike capabilities.

Tavor X95 assault rifles

Induction: India began inducting the Tavor X95 rifles into its special forces units in the early 2010s, with subsequent procurements for various paramilitary forces.

Role: These compact, bullpup-configured rifles are favored for close-quarters combat, offering enhanced maneuverability and reliability.

Usage in Operation Sindoor: While primarily used by infantry units, their deployment in any ground operations during the strike remains unconfirmed.

On May 7, 2025, the Indian Armed Forces executed Operation Sindoor, targeting nine locations associated with terrorist groups Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir. The operation continued over a 23-minute period, utilising SCALP missiles and AASM Hammer bombs. Additionally, SkyStriker drones were employed to neutralise specific targets.

The operation reportedly resulted in the elimination of approximately 100 terrorists, including high-profile figures such as Abdul Rauf Azhar, a key orchestrator of the 1999 Kandahar hijacking. The situation escalated with Pakistan's attempted drone and missile strikes on Indian military installations on May 8, which were intercepted by India's S-400 air defense systems.

The deployment of Israeli-made weaponry in Operation Sindoor highlights the deepening defense collaboration between India and Israel. The integration of advanced unmanned systems and precision-guided munitions signifies a shift towards modern, network-centric warfare capabilities for the Indian Armed Forces.