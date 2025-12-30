Shares of Gautam Adani-led Adani Enterprises were trading on a flat note today after the firm said its board has approved public issue of up to 1,00,00,000 secured, rated, listed, redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The debentures have face value of Rs 1,000 each amounting to Rs 500 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 500 crore, aggregating up to Rs 1,000 crore.

Adani Enterprises stock was trading on a flat note at Rs 2206 on Tuesday. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.54 lakh crore. Total 2244 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 49.89 lakh.

The issue is for secured, rated, listed, redeemable non-convertible debentures. The NCDs issue will open for subscription on Tuesday, January 6, 2026 and will close on Monday, January 19, 2026.

The secured, rated, listed, redeemable nonconvertible debentures are proposed to be listed on BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India Limited. BSE shall be the designated stock exchange.