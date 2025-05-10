The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Ministry of Defence (MoD) briefed the nation on the latest developments around Operation Sindoor- the synchronised precision strikes launched by the Indian Armed Forces. The briefing came after India conducted precision strikes on several Pakistani airbases, inflicting significant damage, after drone attacks from Pakistan.

In response, India targeted terror launch pads and military posts in Pakistani-occupied Kashmir, specifically in Neelam Valley and Sialkot, which were being used to fire drones at Indian positions. Pakistan retaliated with a long-range missile aimed at an Indian site, but it was intercepted and destroyed by Indian Air Defence Systems.

Operation Sindoor briefing today: Here are the top points to know