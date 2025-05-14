As 'Boycott Turkey' gains traction, here's how Ankara helped Pakistan strike against India. Details here

As the 'Boycott Turkey' clarion call continues to gain traction, it has emerged that Turkey helped Pakistan strike India not just by supplying drones. A total of over 350 Turkish-made drones were utilised in several attacks across the International Border (IB) between India and Pakistan.

Turkish military operatives present in Pakistan were reportedly involved in drone attacks against India, India Today reported, citing sources. Turkish drone operators are also part of the fatalities, sources added.

Pakistan reportedly used Bayraktar TB2 unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) and YIHA drones against India. The drones were used to designate targets and potentially conduct kamikaze strikes, especially to threaten forward Indian positions or supply convoys.

On the intervening night of May 7-8, the Pakistan Army violated Indian airspace at 36 locations across the western border to target military infrastructure using around 300-400 drones.

Military stations at Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur were among those targeted by drones and missiles from Pakistan. "Forensic investigation of the wreckage of the drones is being done. Initial reports suggest that they are Turkish Asisguard Songar drones," Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said.

Boycott Turkey gathers momentum

India is witnessing a growing economic backlash against Turkey after its support for Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack and India's Operation Sindoor. E-commerce sites are limiting visibility for Turkish brands like Trendyol and Lc Waikiki. Indian travel companies, including Flipkart Travel and Cleartrip, are halting bookings to Turkey and Azerbaijan in support of national interests.

Udaipur's Marble Processors Association is spearheading efforts to impose a total ban on Turkish marble imports, which constitute roughly 70% of India's marble supply. This call to action follows reports of Turkish drones being utilized by Pakistan in recent conflicts.

Meanwhile, in Pune's fruit markets, Turkish apples have disappeared, with traders opting for alternatives from Iran, Washington, New Zealand, and Indian regions such as Himachal and Uttarakhand. The ongoing boycott has led to a rise in apple prices due to limited availability, compounded by the strains of the India-Pakistan standoff and disrupted supplies from Kashmir.

(With inputs from Shivani Sharma, agencies)