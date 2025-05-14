'Will continue to stand by brotherly people of Pakistan': Erdogan backs Islamabad amid boycott Turkey calls

Amid boycott calls from Indians, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan voiced his support for Pakistan in his address after chairing a Cabinet meeting in Ankara. Erdogan said that Ankara will continue to back the "brotherly people of Pakistan" in good and bad times.

Commenting on tensions between India and Pakistan, he welcomed the ceasefire between the two countries. He also highlighted the efforts made by Turkey to reduce the tensions between the two countries.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"While openly declaring our support for the brotherly people of Pakistan, we also made intense efforts to de-escalate the tension, which had risen to very dangerous levels," Erdogan was quoted as saying by Turkish media.

Moreover, he said that his telephonic conversation with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was very important. Erdogan went onto congratulate Pakistanis for "their patient, sensible and moderate attitude," while reiterating Turkey's "friendly warning" to not resort to provocations in the coming stage.

Alluding to the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) being put in abeyance by India, Erdogan said: "I hope that the calm environment provided by the ceasefire will facilitate the resolution of all other problems, especially the water issue."

The Boycott Turkey clarion call comes against the backdrop of Operation Sindoor and the consequent attacks by Pakistan against India. Indians are boycotting Turkey as a tourist destination in response to its backing of Pakistan amid ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan.

Advertisement

Tensions between the two countries came to a head when Pakistan attempted to target 36 military and civilian sites across India on the intervening night of May 8-9.

In a MEA press briefing, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said that multiple violations of the Indian airspace were attempted along the Western Border to target military infrastructure.

She added that along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB), drone intrusions were attempted from Leh to Sir Creek at 36 locations with around 300-400 drones, probably of Turkish origin.

Wing Commander Singh further said: “A forensic examination of the drone debris is currently underway. Preliminary reports indicate that the drones are Turkish-made Asisguard Songar models."