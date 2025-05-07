Operation Sindoor updates: JeM headquarters bombed in late-night strikes that jolted Pakistan

The Indian Army briefed the public in detail about the strikes in Pakistan late Wednesday night. Two senior women officers of the Indian Armed Forces -- Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sophia Qureshi -- briefed the media on Operation Sindoor along with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.
All three branches of the Indian Armed Forces—Army, Navy, and Air Force—conducted a coordinated assault on 9 terror sites in Pakistan's Punjab province and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The attack resulted in the death of 80-90 terrorists, with significant losses reported in Bahawalpur and Muridke, where about 25-30 terrorists were killed at each location.
Misri called the Pahalgam attack 'barbaric' and said that the terrorists shot the tourists in the head in front of their family members. "On 22 April 2025, terrorists related to LeT and Pakistan attacked tourists in Kashmir's Pahalgam and killed 25 Indian nationals and 1 Nepali citizen... They shot tourists in the head in front of their family members," he said.
Misri cited the instance of a family that was threatened to convey the message of the barbarism to the Government of India. He added that the terror attack was aimed at disturbing communal harmony in Jammu and Kashmir, which was witnessing progress and development.
Indian Army briefing on Operation Sindoor: Here are the top updates so far
- The Indian Army bombed Bahawalpur in Pakistan, the headquarters of the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) led by Maulana Masood Azhar.
- Colonel Sofiya Qureshi said the nine targets were chosen based on strong intelligence inputs. “Terror targets were chosen based on credible intelligence and their involvement in cross-border terrorism,” Col Qureshi said.
- Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said that these sites were chosen keeping in mind the civilian lives and safety.
- While briefing the media, Vikram Misri said that Indian intelligence agencies have identified those involved and the planners of the Pahalgam attack. He also said that intel agencies indicated that further attacks against India with Pakistani imprints were impending.
- "Our intelligence agencies monitoring terrorist activities have indicated that there could be more attacks on India, and it was felt essential to both stop and tackle them," Misri said while addressing a government press briefing on Operation Sindoor.
- Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan is currently meeting and briefing Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the South Block, as per news agency ANI.
- The leaves of soldiers and officers of all paramilitary forces have been cancelled, India Today reported, citing sources. Union Home Minister Amit Shah ordered the immediate relocation of civilians living near border areas in Jammu and Kashmir to bunkers and safe shelters, stating that "safety is their top priority".
- Indian airspace is being closely monitored by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) amid concerns of a possible retaliatory attack from Pakistan after Operation Sindoor, as per sources.
- The Indian Air Force (IAF) has taken complete control of the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport in Chandigarh as flights have been cancelled due to the prevailing situation.
- All domestic and international flights will remain suspended until further notice, Ajay Kumar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Chandigarh International Airport Ltd (CHIAL), said.