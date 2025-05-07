Operation Sindoor updates: JeM headquarters bombed in late-night strikes that jolted Pakistan

The Indian Army briefed the public in detail about the strikes in Pakistan late Wednesday night. Two senior women officers of the Indian Armed Forces -- Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sophia Qureshi -- briefed the media on Operation Sindoor along with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

All three branches of the Indian Armed Forces—Army, Navy, and Air Force—conducted a coordinated assault on 9 terror sites in Pakistan's Punjab province and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The attack resulted in the death of 80-90 terrorists, with significant losses reported in Bahawalpur and Muridke, where about 25-30 terrorists were killed at each location.

Misri called the Pahalgam attack 'barbaric' and said that the terrorists shot the tourists in the head in front of their family members. "On 22 April 2025, terrorists related to LeT and Pakistan attacked tourists in Kashmir's Pahalgam and killed 25 Indian nationals and 1 Nepali citizen... They shot tourists in the head in front of their family members," he said.

Misri cited the instance of a family that was threatened to convey the message of the barbarism to the Government of India. He added that the terror attack was aimed at disturbing communal harmony in Jammu and Kashmir, which was witnessing progress and development.

Indian Army briefing on Operation Sindoor: Here are the top updates so far