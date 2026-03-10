'Operations could stop in 4 days': Delhi restaurants face closure risk amid LPG shortage

Delhi has now joined the list of cities facing a shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, creating chaos in the restaurant and hospitality sectors.

The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) has raised alarms, revealing that restaurants in the capital are running low on LPG stock and could be forced to shut down within four days if the situation does not improve.

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“We have written to Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, awaiting the government's response,” said a representative from the NRAI, as the organisation warned that the Centre’s order prioritising domestic

LPG supply could have severe repercussions for restaurants reliant on commercial cylinders for their operations. According to the NRAI, many establishments currently have only 2-3 days’ worth of LPG left.

Widespread disruptions affect hotels and restaurants across India

The situation is not confined to Delhi. In Mumbai, the India Hotels and Restaurants Association (AHAR) reported that 20% of hotels and restaurants have already shut down, with the number expected to rise dramatically. AHAR warned that if commercial LPG supply is not restored within the next 2 days, up to 50% of the city’s hotels and restaurants could close, severely impacting food services.

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“Since the gas supply has stopped, the hotels will be closed from tomorrow,” the Bengaluru Hotels Association also echoed similar concerns, stating that operations may come to a halt starting March 10 due to the gas shortage.

In Tamil Nadu, the Chennai Hotel Association urgently called for intervention, highlighting how the lack of LPG would not only affect local restaurants but also disrupt services for hospitals, students, business travellers, and IT parks. “The short supply of commercial LPG to the food industry will also hinder the dependence of the large public across Tamil Nadu,” their statement read.

Panic buying strains the supply chain

The shortage is creating panic not just in the hospitality sector, but among households as well. Many consumers, particularly those with multiple LPG connections, have rushed to book refills, contributing to long queues and extended delivery timelines at local gas agencies.

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Dealers warn that the scarcity might prompt some commercial users to illegally purchase subsidised domestic cylinders on the black market, posing potential safety risks. While domestic 14.2-kg cylinders remain available, the delivery period has stretched from 15 days to 25 days in a bid to curb hoarding.