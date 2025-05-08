Oprtaion Sindoor: Pakistan targets Amritsar second time, India foils drone attack

Pakistan targeted Amritsar with drones again on May 8 evening, however, its attempts were foiled by Indian armed forces. A complete blackout has been enforced in Amritsar. The Amritsar district administration implemented blackout measures across the city to enhance public safety and emergency preparedness.

The Golden Temple in Amritsar experienced a temporary blackout on May 7 evening as part of a nationwide civil defence mock drill ordered by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Visuals captured during the blackout showed the lights being turned off at the iconic Golden Temple.

In a dramatic escalation along the India-Pakistan border, the Pakistani Air Force has carried out a strike in Jammu, prompting immediate activation of India’s advanced air defence systems, including the high-end S-400 missile interceptors. The situation is currently live, with Indian security forces engaged in intercept operations across multiple zones.

The attacks are clearly an effort to escalate the ongoing tensions by targeting civilian spaces and military installations. Three border states-- Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan has come under heavy attack, but India's sophisticated weaponry, has neutralised all such efforts, reported media outlets. Multiple media reports said loud explosions were heard in Jammu, creating panic among residents.

On the morning of May 8, amid reports of heavy shelling at the border by Pakistan following India's deep missile strikes of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Punjab province, missile debris was found in Makhan Windi, a border village of Amritsar. Reports suggest the similar debris of what looked like missiles was also recovered found in Jethuwal and Pandher.

Locals said they heard multiple explosions past midnight and debris fell on roofs of several houses.