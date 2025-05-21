Orange alert in Rajasthan: IMD warns of severe heat wave, temperatures may cross 48°C

As heat wave conditions grip parts of Rajasthan, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for districts including Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu, and Jhunjhunu, warning of temperatures potentially touching 48°C in the coming days. Night temperatures across the region are also 4–5°C above normal, signalling unusually warm nights, according to IMD scientist Radheshyam Sharma.

"In western Rajasthan, particularly in the Jodhpur-Bikaner division, Shekhawati region, and parts of Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions, heat wave conditions persist,” Sharma said while speaking to news agency ANI. "Over the past 24 hours, the highest temperature was recorded in Sri Ganganagar at 46.3°C. In the next three to four days, temperatures may rise further by 1–2°C, with severe heat wave conditions expected in areas like Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, and Churu, where temperatures could touch 48°C."

The Meteorological Centre in Jaipur has issued Yellow Alerts for heat waves in districts under the Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaipur, and Kota divisions. However, some relief is on the horizon. Sharma noted that thunderstorm activity and light rain are expected from May 23 in eastern Rajasthan and from May 24–26 in western parts. “Relief is expected after May 25 as thunderstorm and rainfall activity increases,” he said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra is bracing for heavy rain and gusty winds due to a cyclonic circulation likely to form over the east-central Arabian Sea off the Karnataka coast. The Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, said the system could evolve into a low-pressure area by May 22 and may intensify as it moves northwards.

Met department official Shubhangi Bhute stated that rainfall activity over Maharashtra is expected to increase between May 21 and 24. “There is a possibility of heavy rainfall with thunder at some places, accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds of 30–40 kmph or possibly higher at isolated locations,” she said. The impact is likely to be felt across parts of south Konkan, south central Maharashtra, and Mumbai.

Separately, the IMD announced that conditions are becoming favourable for the southwest monsoon to reach Kerala in the next four to five days, potentially marking the earliest onset since 2009. “Conditions are likely to become favourable for monsoon onset over Kerala during next 4–5 days,” the IMD said on Tuesday. The normal onset date is June 1, but the monsoon could now arrive as early as May 23.

Last year, the monsoon reached Kerala on May 30. The earliest onset in recent years was on May 23 in 2009. The IMD has forecast above-normal cumulative rainfall for the 2025 season, ruling out the influence of El Niño conditions, which typically reduce rainfall. The monsoon is vital for India’s agriculture sector, which supports over 42 per cent of the population and contributes more than 18 per cent to the GDP. It also plays a crucial role in replenishing reservoirs needed for drinking water and power generation.

