Orange alert issued: Delhi braces for dust storm with winds up to 100 kmph on Friday

Delhi is not getting a break. The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for the national capital on Friday, warning of a dust storm followed by thunderstorms, lightning and wind gusts of up to 100 kmph across several parts of the city. Noida and Ghaziabad are under a yellow alert for light rain.

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The IMD forecast was direct: "Dust storm/followed by light Thunderstorm with light rainfall and lightning (80–100 Km/h gusty winds) very likely over parts of Delhi. Light Rain/Light Thunderstorm with Lightning very likely over parts of Delhi."

The orange alert, which means 'be prepared,' covers virtually all of Delhi, including South East, East, Shahadra, Central, North East, South, New Delhi, South West, West, North West and North Delhi districts. The warning was forwarded to the Delhi State Disaster Management Authority, with authorities advising residents to follow safety guidelines during thunderstorm activity.

Already a rough night

The alert comes after Delhi and Noida residents woke up to a dust storm in the early hours of Friday, just one day after a dust storm killed over 100 people in Uttar Pradesh. "We had extremely strong winds, touching 98km/hr. There was also a dip in temperature after 8 pm across most parts of the city by 10–11 degrees," an IMD official told Hindustan Times.

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Thursday had already been a punishing day. Delhi recorded its hottest day of May so far on May 14, with the maximum temperature settling at 40.6 degrees Celsius, one notch above the seasonal average.

More heat ahead

Despite the orange alert and a cloudy sky on Friday, the IMD has predicted the maximum temperature to hover between 40 and 42 degrees Celsius, one to three notches above average. The respite, if any, will be short-lived. The weather agency has issued a heat wave alert for Delhi-NCR from May 16 to May 20, with temperatures expected to rise steadily over the coming days.